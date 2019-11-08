Channels

The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48, to 325, last year, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report. Photo illustration: Reuters
China

China’s billionaires had a rough 2018 amid slowing economy and rising geopolitical tensions, report finds

  • The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48 to 325, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report
  • As many as 103 individuals fell off the billionaires list in 2018, while 56 new names reached the threshold
Topic |   China economy
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Nov, 2019

The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48, to 325, last year, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report. Photo illustration: Reuters
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, topped the 2019 Hurun Rich List. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Fewer super rich individuals in China as fortunes shrink amid raging trade war, slowing economy, Hurun list shows

  • Although 1,819 mainland individuals made it to the Hurun Rich List, 40 per cent of the people on the list two years ago failed to make the cut this year
  • First time the number of wealthy individuals has fallen for two consecutive years because of a slowing economy
Topic |   Millionaires and Billionaires
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:09pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, topped the 2019 Hurun Rich List. Photo: Bloomberg
