The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48, to 325, last year, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report. Photo illustration: Reuters
China’s billionaires had a rough 2018 amid slowing economy and rising geopolitical tensions, report finds
- The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48 to 325, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report
- As many as 103 individuals fell off the billionaires list in 2018, while 56 new names reached the threshold
Topic | China economy
The number of Chinese billionaires fell by 48, to 325, last year, according to UBS and PwC Billionaire Insights Report. Photo illustration: Reuters
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, topped the 2019 Hurun Rich List. Photo: Bloomberg
Fewer super rich individuals in China as fortunes shrink amid raging trade war, slowing economy, Hurun list shows
- Although 1,819 mainland individuals made it to the Hurun Rich List, 40 per cent of the people on the list two years ago failed to make the cut this year
- First time the number of wealthy individuals has fallen for two consecutive years because of a slowing economy
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, topped the 2019 Hurun Rich List. Photo: Bloomberg