North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump greet each other in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AP
Warnings, recriminations and a missile launch: how the US-North Korea nuclear talks died
- After talks collapsed in June, Kim Jong-un fell back on his signature tactic: test-firing ballistic missiles
- Washington and Seoul have also moved toward their traditional stance on Pyongyang and will resume joint air defence exercises next month
Topic | North Korea nuclear crisis
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump greet each other in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AP
The apparent launching of projectiles that, according to military officials, landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Photo: Reuters
North Korea confirms it tested ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher, as it increases pressure on US
- Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over what North Korea described as a successful test of its new rocket artillery system
- North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities while pressuring Washington over a standstill in nuclear negotiations
Topic | North Korea
The apparent launching of projectiles that, according to military officials, landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Photo: Reuters