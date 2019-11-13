Channels

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on November 5. Photo: AFP
China

US military warned about using China-owned TikTok app to recruit teenagers

  • Top Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy urging him to assess potential national security risks
  • 60 per cent of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in US are between 16 and 24
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:33am, 13 Nov, 2019

The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
China

The latest Chinese tech threat to US security? Lawmakers take aim at TikTok

  • A Senate subcommittee says the personal data of the popular video app’s users is at risk of hacking by Beijing
  • Also drawing fire was US tech giant Apple, for accommodating China’s new cybersecurity law and storing its users’ data on local servers
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 8:02am, 6 Nov, 2019

