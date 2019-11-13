US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on November 5. Photo: AFP
US military warned about using China-owned TikTok app to recruit teenagers
- Top Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy urging him to assess potential national security risks
- 60 per cent of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in US are between 16 and 24
The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
