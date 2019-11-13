Zhang Yujing in a photo posted on her social media account.
Chinese Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing should be jailed for 1½ years, US prosecutors argue
- Businesswoman should get a longer sentence because she lied repeatedly to federal agents and magistrate, new court documents say
- Zhang said she had US$5,000 in bank account but ‘neglected to tell’ judge about US$40,000 she had wired over two years and US$8,000 cash in hotel room
