US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
Huawei and ZTE ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban from US$8.5 billion fund
- US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
- Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
Ajit Pai believes that letting Chinese equipment into 5G wireless networks in the US “would open the door to censorship, surveillance, espionage and other harms”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s 5G dominance could lead to a ‘dangerous’ internet split with the US, Donald Trump’s FCC chief warns
- Beijing may aim to use superfast next-generation tech to build a separate, heavily censored internet, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai says
- ‘We don’t want the internet to be Balkanised,’ he says at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York
