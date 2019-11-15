A woman walks past the Huawei logo during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6. Photo: AFP
US likely to extend limited export waiver for Huawei
- Six-month extension will allow US rural telecoms firms to conduct limited transactions with blacklisted Chinese tech company
- Current waiver set to expire on Monday, and covers supplying of existing networks and equipment and software updates and patches for Huawei handsets
Topic | Huawei
A woman walks past the Huawei logo during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6. Photo: AFP
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
Huawei and ZTE ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban from US$8.5 billion fund
- US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
- Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
Topic | US-China tech war
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP