Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks past the Huawei logo during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6. Photo: AFP
China

US likely to extend limited export waiver for Huawei

  • Six-month extension will allow US rural telecoms firms to conduct limited transactions with blacklisted Chinese tech company
  • Current waiver set to expire on Monday, and covers supplying of existing networks and equipment and software updates and patches for Huawei handsets
Topic |   Huawei
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 6:16am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks past the Huawei logo during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
China

Huawei and ZTE ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban from US$8.5 billion fund

  • US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
  • Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:47am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.