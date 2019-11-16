Channels

The FDA told the company about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017. Photo: AP
China

US regulator warns retail chain Dollar Tree about flagged Chinese manufacturers

  • The US Food and Drug Administration said the company did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products
  • The regulator requested a response from the company within 15 days with a plan to ensure it does not import or distribute tainted products
Topic |   US-China trade war
Associated Press  

Updated: 5:47am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man checks his blood sugar level using a glucometer. China has around 120 million diagnosed diabetes patients. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Why are investors offloading Hua Medicine stock which is close to launching a novel diabetes drug?

  • George Lin, Hua Medicine’s chief financial officer, says results for dorzagliatin are good and has advantages over existing diabetes drugs on the market
  • Company is targeting a launch for the drug in 2021
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng  

Updated: 6:30am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

