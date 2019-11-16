The FDA told the company about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017. Photo: AP
US regulator warns retail chain Dollar Tree about flagged Chinese manufacturers
- The US Food and Drug Administration said the company did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products
- The regulator requested a response from the company within 15 days with a plan to ensure it does not import or distribute tainted products
A man checks his blood sugar level using a glucometer. China has around 120 million diagnosed diabetes patients. Photo: Shutterstock
Why are investors offloading Hua Medicine stock which is close to launching a novel diabetes drug?
- George Lin, Hua Medicine’s chief financial officer, says results for dorzagliatin are good and has advantages over existing diabetes drugs on the market
- Company is targeting a launch for the drug in 2021
