Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the White House on November 1. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US-China trade deal could be signed by ministers instead of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, top White House aide says

  • National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow says still no precise date set for ‘phase one’ agreement
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:22am, 16 Nov, 2019

African Swine Fever has helped wipe out up to half of China’s pig population, cutting demand for US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trump’s US$50 billion China farm deal ‘not possible’ after trade war market shift

  • US President has repeatedly called for China to buy US$50 billion of American farm goods, which is more than double the US$24 billion record in 2012
  • African swine fever has killed demand for biggest US export, soybeans, while other countries have supplanted America in agricultural supply chain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:00am, 16 Nov, 2019

