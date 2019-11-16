Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the White House on November 1. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade deal could be signed by ministers instead of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, top White House aide says
- National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow says still no precise date set for ‘phase one’ agreement
Topic | US-China trade war
Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the White House on November 1. Photo: Bloomberg
African Swine Fever has helped wipe out up to half of China’s pig population, cutting demand for US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s US$50 billion China farm deal ‘not possible’ after trade war market shift
- US President has repeatedly called for China to buy US$50 billion of American farm goods, which is more than double the US$24 billion record in 2012
- African swine fever has killed demand for biggest US export, soybeans, while other countries have supplanted America in agricultural supply chain
Topic | US-China trade war
African Swine Fever has helped wipe out up to half of China’s pig population, cutting demand for US soybeans. Photo: Reuters