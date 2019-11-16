The People’s Bank of China is maintaining a prudent approach in the face of rising inflation and a weakening economy. Photo: Reuters
China central bank sticks to prudent policy to prevent inflation spread
- People’s Bank of China affirms goal of lower real interest rates through reform
- As growth slows consumer inflation reaches 3.8 per cent, due in part to soaring pork prices
China and the United States contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance. Photo: EPA
China, US push global debt towards record US$255 trillion as trade war continues to impact global economy
- The two nations contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, said the Institute of International Finance
- The overall debt load stood at over US$250 trillion at the end of June, equivalent to 320 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP)
