Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The People’s Bank of China is maintaining a prudent approach in the face of rising inflation and a weakening economy. Photo: Reuters
China

China central bank sticks to prudent policy to prevent inflation spread

  • People’s Bank of China affirms goal of lower real interest rates through reform
  • As growth slows consumer inflation reaches 3.8 per cent, due in part to soaring pork prices
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:31pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The People’s Bank of China is maintaining a prudent approach in the face of rising inflation and a weakening economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China and the United States contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China, US push global debt towards record US$255 trillion as trade war continues to impact global economy

  • The two nations contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, said the Institute of International Finance
  • The overall debt load stood at over US$250 trillion at the end of June, equivalent to 320 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP)
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:17pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and the United States contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.