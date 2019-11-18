Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese still choosing to study in US despite hostilities – but growth of the trend slows sharply
- Rate of increase in the number of Chinese students in the US has been in uninterrupted decline since the 2009-10 academic year
- The number of newly arriving Chinese undergraduates was almost flat and the number of non-degree students fell 5.4 per cent
Topic | US-China relations
Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
Australia issues guidelines for universities on foreign meddling amid China fears
- Educators encouraged to consider the risks of international collaboration and share with the government any evidence of cyber threats
- But some say the guidelines merely risk substituting foreign meddling for interference by the Australian state
Topic | Australia
A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP