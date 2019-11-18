Channels

Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
China

Chinese still choosing to study in US despite hostilities – but growth of the trend slows sharply

  • Rate of increase in the number of Chinese students in the US has been in uninterrupted decline since the 2009-10 academic year
  • The number of newly arriving Chinese undergraduates was almost flat and the number of non-degree students fell 5.4 per cent
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:12pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
A supporter of Hong Kong's anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift 'Lennon Wall' at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
Politics

Australia issues guidelines for universities on foreign meddling amid China fears

  • Educators encouraged to consider the risks of international collaboration and share with the government any evidence of cyber threats
  • But some say the guidelines merely risk substituting foreign meddling for interference by the Australian state
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 6:46pm, 15 Nov, 2019

A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
