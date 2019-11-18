Fire breaks out during clashes between riot police and protesting students next to Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University on Sunday night. Photo: Winson Wong
PLA ‘committed to protecting’ Hong Kong as stand-off intensifies
- Stopping violence and restoring order ‘most urgent task’ for the city, China’s defence ministry says
- Chinese and US defence ministers discuss Hong Kong at Bangkok Asean meeting while clashes continue between police and radicals
Soldiers from one of the PLA’s top counterterrorism brigades were identified by their basketball shirts. Photo: SCMP
Chinese troops that cleaned up Hong Kong were from top counterterrorism brigade
- Soldiers in bright basketball jerseys made no effort to hide their colours, but why were they on the streets?
- Analyst says presence of troops from Xuefeng Special Operations Brigade raises questions about what PLA might do next
