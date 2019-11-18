Channels

Fire breaks out during clashes between riot police and protesting students next to Hong Kong's Polytechnic University on Sunday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Military

PLA ‘committed to protecting’ Hong Kong as stand-off intensifies

  • Stopping violence and restoring order ‘most urgent task’ for the city, China’s defence ministry says
  • Chinese and US defence ministers discuss Hong Kong at Bangkok Asean meeting while clashes continue between police and radicals
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 2:48pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Fire breaks out during clashes between riot police and protesting students next to Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University on Sunday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Soldiers from one of the PLA's top counterterrorism brigades were identified by their basketball shirts. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Chinese troops that cleaned up Hong Kong were from top counterterrorism brigade

  • Soldiers in bright basketball jerseys made no effort to hide their colours, but why were they on the streets?
  • Analyst says presence of troops from Xuefeng Special Operations Brigade raises questions about what PLA might do next
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 9:43am, 18 Nov, 2019

Soldiers from one of the PLA’s top counterterrorism brigades were identified by their basketball shirts. Photo: SCMP
