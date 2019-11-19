Channels

The Huawei logo at the company’s stand during a trade fair in Nadarzyn, Poland, in May. Photo: Reuters
China

US grants China’s Huawei new 90-day licence extension

  • Waiver allows US companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecoms giant
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:41am, 19 Nov, 2019

US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
China

Huawei and ZTE pose security threat and ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban on fund

  • US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
  • Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 10:22pm, 15 Nov, 2019

US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
