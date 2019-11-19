The Huawei logo at the company’s stand during a trade fair in Nadarzyn, Poland, in May. Photo: Reuters
US grants China’s Huawei new 90-day licence extension
- Waiver allows US companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecoms giant
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
Huawei and ZTE pose security threat and ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban on fund
- US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
- Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
