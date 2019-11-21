Channels

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP
Some Huawei suppliers get US approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm

  • Special licences granted in cases where items are readily available and do not compromise national security
  • US Commerce Department received close to 300 requests and has begun sending out approvals and ‘intent to deny’ notices
Updated: 1:06am, 21 Nov, 2019

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP
The US on Monday granted US companies another 90 days to do business with China's telecoms giant Huawei, saying this would let service providers continue to serve rural areas. Photo: AFP
US extends license to allow sales to China’s Huawei for another 90 days

  • Waiver allows US companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecoms giant
  • But Huawei’s business in the US remains under threat
Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Nov, 2019

The US on Monday granted US companies another 90 days to do business with China's telecoms giant Huawei, saying this would let service providers continue to serve rural areas. Photo: AFP
