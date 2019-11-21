Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China

Trump says China ‘not stepping up’ in trade talks making him reluctant to strike deal

  • US president ‘looking at’ exempting Apple from China tariffs, he says during tour of computer manufacturing facility
  • Wall Street retreats further from record highs as pessimism mounts over likelihood of agreement to end trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:52am, 21 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon

  • Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
  • Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:49pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
