US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Trump says China ‘not stepping up’ in trade talks making him reluctant to strike deal
- US president ‘looking at’ exempting Apple from China tariffs, he says during tour of computer manufacturing facility
- Wall Street retreats further from record highs as pessimism mounts over likelihood of agreement to end trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon
- Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
- Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic | China economy
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP