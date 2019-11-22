A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP
US senators call for halt to Huawei licence approvals in letter to Donald Trump
- Bipartisan group of 15 lawmakers demands that Congress leaders be notified before US firms are allowed to sell components to Chinese telecoms giant
- About half of 300 requests have been processed so far, with roughly half of those given green light
Topic | Huawei
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP
Some Huawei suppliers get US approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
- Special licences granted in cases where items are readily available and do not compromise national security
- US Commerce Department received close to 300 requests and has begun sending out approvals and ‘intent to deny’ notices
