SCMP
A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP
China

US senators call for halt to Huawei licence approvals in letter to Donald Trump

  • Bipartisan group of 15 lawmakers demands that Congress leaders be notified before US firms are allowed to sell components to Chinese telecoms giant
  • About half of 300 requests have been processed so far, with roughly half of those given green light
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:29am, 22 Nov, 2019

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP
China

Some Huawei suppliers get US approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm

  • Special licences granted in cases where items are readily available and do not compromise national security
  • US Commerce Department received close to 300 requests and has begun sending out approvals and ‘intent to deny’ notices
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:06am, 21 Nov, 2019

