A man is silhouetted as he walks in front of the Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi in November 2017. Photo: AP
Microsoft granted licence to export ‘mass market’ software to Huawei
- Trump administration has begun allowing some suppliers to restart sales to Chinese telecoms giant after it was placed on trade blacklist six months ago
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP
US senators call for halt to Huawei licence approvals in letter to Donald Trump
- Bipartisan group of 15 lawmakers demands that congressional leaders be notified before US firms are allowed to sell components to the Chinese telecoms giant
- About half of 300 requests have been processed so far, with roughly half of those given green light
A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP