A man is silhouetted as he walks in front of the Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi in November 2017. Photo: AP
China

Microsoft granted licence to export ‘mass market’ software to Huawei

  • Trump administration has begun allowing some suppliers to restart sales to Chinese telecoms giant after it was placed on trade blacklist six months ago
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:55am, 22 Nov, 2019

A man is silhouetted as he walks in front of the Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi in November 2017. Photo: AP
A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP
China

US senators call for halt to Huawei licence approvals in letter to Donald Trump

  • Bipartisan group of 15 lawmakers demands that congressional leaders be notified before US firms are allowed to sell components to the Chinese telecoms giant
  • About half of 300 requests have been processed so far, with roughly half of those given green light
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:58am, 22 Nov, 2019

A Huawei logo is displayed at a reception area of the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in May. Photo: AFP
