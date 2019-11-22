Channels

TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. About 60 per cent of the app’s monthly active users in the US are between the ages of 16 and 24. Photo: AFP
China

US Army conducting TikTok security assessment after senator’s warning

  • Top Democrat Charles Schumer had asked for investigation of possible risks in military’s use of popular Chinese-owned video app to recruit US teens
  • Company says US user data is stored in the United States, with backup redundancy in Singapore
Topic |   TikTok app
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:38am, 22 Nov, 2019

TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. About 60 per cent of the app's monthly active users in the US are between the ages of 16 and 24. Photo: AFP
TikTok has been under pressure from US authorities over concerns about data privacy and security. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

TikTok distances itself from China amid pressure from the US, while branching out to other markets: reports

  • The app, valued at US$78 billion late last year, continues to face scepticism from US lawmakers and officials
  • Amid mounting pressure from the US, short video app TikTok is reportedly taking steps to distance itself from China while branching out to other markets
Topic |   China technology
Melissa Zhu

Melissa Zhu  

Updated: 2:31pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TikTok has been under pressure from US authorities over concerns about data privacy and security. Photo: Reuters
