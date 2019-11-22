TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. About 60 per cent of the app’s monthly active users in the US are between the ages of 16 and 24. Photo: AFP
US Army conducting TikTok security assessment after senator’s warning
- Top Democrat Charles Schumer had asked for investigation of possible risks in military’s use of popular Chinese-owned video app to recruit US teens
- Company says US user data is stored in the United States, with backup redundancy in Singapore
TikTok has been under pressure from US authorities over concerns about data privacy and security. Photo: Reuters
TikTok distances itself from China amid pressure from the US, while branching out to other markets: reports
- The app, valued at US$78 billion late last year, continues to face scepticism from US lawmakers and officials
- Amid mounting pressure from the US, short video app TikTok is reportedly taking steps to distance itself from China while branching out to other markets
