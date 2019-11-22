Channels

Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the Senate. Photo: AFP
China

Trump says ‘very good chance’ to make a trade deal with China but Hong Kong unrest is ‘complicating factor’

  • Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the US Congress
  • He had been expected to sign the measure as soon as Friday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:54pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong's protesters that passed in the Senate. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China wants a US trade deal – but will fight back if necessary, says President Xi Jinping

  • Chinese leader says his country is working for an agreement on the basis of ‘mutual respect and equality’ in first public comment on prospects for phase one agreement
  • Xi tells Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing ‘Chinese dream’ is nothing to fear but country wants to avoid repeating past ‘humiliations’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Amanda Lee  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP
