Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the Senate. Photo: AFP
Trump says ‘very good chance’ to make a trade deal with China but Hong Kong unrest is ‘complicating factor’
- Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the US Congress
- He had been expected to sign the measure as soon as Friday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Trump would not say explicitly whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the Senate. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP
China wants a US trade deal – but will fight back if necessary, says President Xi Jinping
- Chinese leader says his country is working for an agreement on the basis of ‘mutual respect and equality’ in first public comment on prospects for phase one agreement
- Xi tells Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing ‘Chinese dream’ is nothing to fear but country wants to avoid repeating past ‘humiliations’
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP