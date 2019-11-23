Channels

A man outside a Huawei store in Beijing in December 2018. Photo: AP
Federal Communications Commission votes to edge Huawei and ZTE out of US networks

  • US telecoms regulator will block broadband subsidies from going to companies that do not rip out gear made by the two controversial Chinese telecoms giants
  • Multiple FCC officials caution that failing to remove Chinese equipment could pose direct risk to US military operations
Topic |   Huawei
Updated: 2:34am, 23 Nov, 2019

A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei seeks closer ties with Japan after creating 46,000 jobs and amid plan to spend US$10 billion

  • Huawei created over 46,000 jobs in Japan last year, both directly and indirectly through local partnership deals, according to an Oxford Economics report
  • Huawei moves closer to Japan on supply chain and research links as China’s telecoms giant attempts to reduce dependence on US amid ongoing trade tensions
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Li Tao  

Updated: 2:57pm, 22 Nov, 2019

