A man outside a Huawei store in Beijing in December 2018. Photo: AP
Federal Communications Commission votes to edge Huawei and ZTE out of US networks
- US telecoms regulator will block broadband subsidies from going to companies that do not rip out gear made by the two controversial Chinese telecoms giants
- Multiple FCC officials caution that failing to remove Chinese equipment could pose direct risk to US military operations
Topic | Huawei
A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei seeks closer ties with Japan after creating 46,000 jobs and amid plan to spend US$10 billion
- Huawei created over 46,000 jobs in Japan last year, both directly and indirectly through local partnership deals, according to an Oxford Economics report
- Huawei moves closer to Japan on supply chain and research links as China’s telecoms giant attempts to reduce dependence on US amid ongoing trade tensions
