Fifty-five-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after his guilty plea earlier this year. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP
Ex-CIA officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee gets 19 years in prison for China spy conspiracy
- Prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers paid Lee more than US$840,000
- Defence lawyers say the government never proved that the money came from China or that Lee ever carried out any plans to deliver government secrets
