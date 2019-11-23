Bei Bei is seen after his return from the US at the Bifengxia Panda Base in Sichuan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Bei Bei back in China, but can Washington’s home-grown panda get used to the food?
- US-born cub chows down on local bamboo but rejects wowotou, a cake made with soybeans, corn, rice, calcium powder, oil, eggs and sugar
- Bei Bei in good mental and physical health after 16-hour trip, keeper says, but still doesn’t respond when called in Sichuanese
Topic | Pandas
Bei Bei is seen after his return from the US at the Bifengxia Panda Base in Sichuan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Bei Bei snacks on sugarcane at the National Zoo in Washington on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bye bye, Bei Bei: Chinese panda in US zoo farewelled with frozen treats, friendship bracelets
- The panda, who was born four years ago in Washington’s National Zoo, is being flown to China as part of a deal between the two countries
- Before he left, fans wrote postcards and made friendship bracelets for Bei Bei, the third panda to have been born at the zoo
Topic | Pandas
Bei Bei snacks on sugarcane at the National Zoo in Washington on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE