Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles in January. Photo: Reuters
Americans, not Chinese, paying for Donald Trump’s tariffs, study by New York Fed shows
- Prices charged by Chinese firms have barely budged, suggesting US companies and consumers are absorbing about US$40 billion in annual costs
- However, China’s share of US imports of machinery, electrical equipment and electronics has fallen
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer
- After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal of its ties with the EU
- A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April
Topic | China-EU relations
