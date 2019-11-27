Channels

Officials point to the conviction of former Virginia Tech professor Yiheng Zhang as one example. Photo: Roanoke police department
China

Trump administration warns of Chinese and other foreign government influence on US research

  • Officials note ‘increasingly sophisticated efforts’ to exploit and influence potentially lucrative research activities
Topic |   US-China trade war
Updated: 5:58am, 27 Nov, 2019

Officials point to the conviction of former Virginia Tech professor Yiheng Zhang as one example. Photo: Roanoke police department
A screen grab from footage provided by the US Justice Department in its case against Xuehua Peng. Photo: US Justice Department via YouTube
United States & Canada

California tour guide Xuehua Peng, accused by US of spying for China, pleads guilty in hotel room ‘dead drop’ sting

  • Xuehua ‘Ed’ Peng was accused of using coded messages and secret ‘drop box’ deliveries to help pass on classified material
  • He was charged in September with acting as unregistered agent of a foreign government
Topic |   Espionage
Updated: 10:44am, 26 Nov, 2019

A screen grab from footage provided by the US Justice Department in its case against Xuehua Peng. Photo: US Justice Department via YouTube
