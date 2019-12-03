Workers near the Zijin copper mine in Shanghang in July 2010. Photo: AFP
China’s Zijin wins over Canadian miner Continental Gold with US$1 billion cash offer
- North American firm’s shares rose as much as 11 per cent in Toronto on Monday after successful takeover by Fujian-based group
- Deal will give Zijin control of Continental’s Buritica gold project in Colombia, which is currently being developed
