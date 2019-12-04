Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei to shift research from hostile US to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei says
- Chinese tech giant also considering building new factories in Europe to make 5G equipment
- Huawei has already added 300 employees in Canada this year, while its US research arm, Futurewei, has trimmed its staff by 600
As research relations sour with American universities, China’s tech giant finds willing partners in institutes keen to monetise their technical skills. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Shunned in the US, Huawei looks to Russia to invent an AI future
- As research relations sour with American universities, China’s tech giant finds willing partners in institutes keen to monetise their technical skills
- Collaboration offers Huawei added strengthen in areas such as mathematics and gives Russian laboratories access to marketing expertise
