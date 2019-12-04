Channels

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
China

Huawei to shift research from hostile US to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei says

  • Chinese tech giant also considering building new factories in Europe to make 5G equipment
  • Huawei has already added 300 employees in Canada this year, while its US research arm, Futurewei, has trimmed its staff by 600
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:47am, 4 Dec, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
As research relations sour with American universities, China’s tech giant finds willing partners in institutes keen to monetise their technical skills. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Shunned in the US, Huawei looks to Russia to invent an AI future

  • As research relations sour with American universities, China’s tech giant finds willing partners in institutes keen to monetise their technical skills
  • Collaboration offers Huawei added strengthen in areas such as mathematics and gives Russian laboratories access to marketing expertise
Topic |   Huawei
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 8:16am, 3 Dec, 2019

As research relations sour with American universities, China's tech giant finds willing partners in institutes keen to monetise their technical skills. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
