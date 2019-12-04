Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a conference ahead of the Nato summit in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato to formally recognise China ‘challenges’ for first time
- Leaders of Nato’s 29 member states will sign off a joint summit statement on Wednesday acknowledging the ‘opportunities and challenges’ posed by China’s rise
- ‘The rise of China has security implications for all allies’, the Nato secretary general says
US President Donald Trump (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Emmanuel Macron’s ‘nasty’ comments
- US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and make concessions to US interests on trade
- Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato’s 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
