Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a conference ahead of the Nato summit in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Nato to formally recognise China ‘challenges’ for first time

  • Leaders of Nato’s 29 member states will sign off a joint summit statement on Wednesday acknowledging the ‘opportunities and challenges’ posed by China’s rise
  • ‘The rise of China has security implications for all allies’, the Nato secretary general says
Topic |   Nato
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:02am, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Emmanuel Macron’s ‘nasty’ comments

  • US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and make concessions to US interests on trade
  • Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato’s 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
Topic |   Nato
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:13am, 4 Dec, 2019

