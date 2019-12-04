US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross speaks during an interview in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Proper US-China trade deal more important than timing, says US commerce chief Wilbur Ross
- Washington and Beijing still need to work out details about China’s purchases of farm products, some structural issues and an enforcement mechanism
- Trump earlier said interim deal could come only after 2020 election, denting hopes for quick end to trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election
- US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
- He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
Topic | Donald Trump
