Expectations for a temporary truce in the US-China trade war have led to an optimistic market outlook by analysts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Uptick in markets likely after ‘phase one’ trade deal, but US-China relations expected to turn ugly again after US presidential election
- No matter which candidate for president wins in November, the conflicts with China will flare again, US analysts say
- American economists make predictions for 2020, including ‘a 5 to 6 per cent uptick of the S&P 500’
US President Donald Trump announced a substantial phase one deal in October, but an agreement has yet to be signed with China as differences remain. Photo: AFP
Phase one trade deal could spur growth, benefit Asian financial markets in 2020, Credit Suisse says
- US-China trade deal would resolve ‘negative implications’ that have weighed on manufacturing, according to Credit Suisse’s John Woods
- Woods sees 2020 as a year of ‘resilience’ and constructive backdrop for Asian markets
