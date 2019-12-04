Channels

Expectations for a temporary truce in the US-China trade war have led to an optimistic market outlook by analysts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
China

Uptick in markets likely after ‘phase one’ trade deal, but US-China relations expected to turn ugly again after US presidential election

  • No matter which candidate for president wins in November, the conflicts with China will flare again, US analysts say
  • American economists make predictions for 2020, including ‘a 5 to 6 per cent uptick of the S&P 500’
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 6:59am, 4 Dec, 2019

Expectations for a temporary truce in the US-China trade war have led to an optimistic market outlook by analysts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US President Donald Trump announced a substantial phase one deal in October, but an agreement has yet to be signed with China as differences remain. Photo: AFP
Companies

Phase one trade deal could spur growth, benefit Asian financial markets in 2020, Credit Suisse says

  • US-China trade deal would resolve ‘negative implications’ that have weighed on manufacturing, according to Credit Suisse’s John Woods
  • Woods sees 2020 as a year of ‘resilience’ and constructive backdrop for Asian markets
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:45pm, 2 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump announced a substantial phase one deal in October, but an agreement has yet to be signed with China as differences remain. Photo: AFP
