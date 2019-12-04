Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about rising temperatures. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

China and EU try to forge common front to lead fight against climate change

  • Cooperation between Brussels and Beijing will take on a renewed importance at this month’s Madrid summit after the US pulled out of an agreement to limit emissions
  • Governments are increasingly aware of the need to ‘fight the same battle’, but must now find ways to translate this into action
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Albert Han  

Updated: 10:30pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about rising temperatures. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.