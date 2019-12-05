German firms have not lost confidence in Hong Kong despite its recent troubles. Photo: Nora Tam
German firms committed to Hong Kong but doubt political unrest will end soon
- Companies regard city as their base and ‘don’t consider leaving’, director of German Chamber of Commerce in China says
- Despite impact on retail and hospitality sectors, ‘as a financial and logistics hub [the city] has not been severely affected’
Top Chinese official praises Macau, warns Hong Kong to toe state constitutional line
- Communist Party’s No 3 leader says Hong Kong must heed the central government’s policies
- Li Zhanshu’s hardline rhetoric signals that last month’s district council elections have not swayed Beijing from its plans for the two cities
