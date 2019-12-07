National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
No ‘arbitrary deadline’ in US-China trade talks, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
- Senior official confirms December 15 still ‘important date’ for new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods
- Trump not ready to sign any deal with China, but likes what he sees so far in talks, Kudlow adds
Topic | US-China trade war
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer talks to China's Vice Premier Liu He during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Reuters
‘Trade war fatigue’ weighing on US-China business ties, but few expect December tariff hike to take place
- Businesses dependent on US-China trade have become fed up with the constant flow of mixed messages coming from the White House and its advisers
- China watchers suggest that little has changed despite steady stream of commentary, with December 15 tariffs not expected to be enforced
