Richmond Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, and a copy of an anonymous letter to a pupil that branded the Hong Kong protests “evil” and warned of “consequences” for supporting them. Photos: Richmond Secondary School / Henry Lam via Twitter
Hong Kong tensions trigger meetings with Canadian school principals, after anonymous pro-communist letter warns pupil of ‘consequences’
- Richmond School District steps in after a reported fight between pupils, and the emergence of a letter about Hong Kong’s ‘evil’ protests
- The letter, calling Hongkongers ‘disgraceful and cowardly’, was reportedly attached to a Grade 8 pupil’s locker
Topic | Hong Kong protests
