Joe Tsai speaks to reporters during a news conference before a WNBA exhibition basketball game in New York in May. Photo: AP
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai buys US$10 million stake in G2 Esports
- Gaming franchise seeks to use funds and Alibaba co-founder’s expertise to expand in China
- G2 working to attract followers on social media, hiring Mandarin speakers, writers and videographers to help it cross cultural divide
