Miners in China control 66 per cent of global “hashrate”, a measure of the computer power hooked up to the bitcoin network that dictates ability to produce new coins, according to a report by digital asset manager CoinShares. Photo: Reuters
China’s bitcoin miners scoop up greater production power, says research by digital asset manager CoinShares

  • Chinese companies such as Bitmain and MicroBT are among the world’s biggest manufacturers of bitcoin mining gear
  • The most significant cryptocurrency mining hubs are in China’s Yunnan, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Sichuan provinces, says CoinShares
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:22am, 12 Dec, 2019

Xi Jinping told the Communist Party elite he wanted China to be a ‘rule maker’ on blockchain technology. Illustration: SCMP
Will the China of tomorrow run on the technology behind bitcoin?

  • President Xi Jinping told the Communist Party elite in October he wanted the country to be a ‘rule maker’ on blockchain technology and ever since state media has been bombarding the public with articles on the subject
  • One expert said it ‘could open a new chapter on the integration of governance and technology, if proved a reliable technology’
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Updated: 12:35pm, 2 Dec, 2019

