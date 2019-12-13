Pigs at a farm in Carambei, Brazil in September last year. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s pork, chicken exports expected to grow in 2020 as China swine fever disruption persists

  • Brazil’s 2020 pork exports may grow by at least 15 per cent next year, local meat industry group forecasts
  • A fall in Chinese production of pork will drive demand for other products including chicken, industry group says
Updated: 3:46am, 13 Dec, 2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s US-focused foreign policy efforts suffered a severe setback when his American counterpart Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium on the South American nation. File photo: EPA
Tariff shock: Brazil’s president learns friendship with Trump isn’t real

  • Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has made his relationship with Donald Trump a cornerstone of his diplomacy
Updated: 2:59pm, 3 Dec, 2019

