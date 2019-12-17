White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters outside the White House on December 6. Photo: AP
China

Phase one trade deal ‘absolutely’ done, with US exports to China to double, says White House adviser Larry Kudlow

  • Translations still being worked out but no changes expected, top economic aide adds
  • ‘That’s the hope,’ Kudlow responds when asked if officials still plan to sign deal in first week of January
US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:12am, 17 Dec, 2019

China’s chief trade negotiator Liu He and his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer are expected to sign the deal in January. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China faces ‘huge challenge’ in living up to US trade promises as it ‘needs to buy US$300bn worth of goods in next two years’

  • Beijing’s response reflects caution about possible missteps ahead while Americans give details of its pledges to boost imports
  • Government adviser says Chinese appear less excited that the Americans about the ‘phase one’ agreement, which commit it to buying ‘lots more agricultural goods’
US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:53pm, 16 Dec, 2019

