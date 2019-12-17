White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters outside the White House on December 6. Photo: AP
Phase one trade deal ‘absolutely’ done, with US exports to China to double, says White House adviser Larry Kudlow
- Translations still being worked out but no changes expected, top economic aide adds
- ‘That’s the hope,’ Kudlow responds when asked if officials still plan to sign deal in first week of January
China’s chief trade negotiator Liu He and his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer are expected to sign the deal in January. Photo: AFP
