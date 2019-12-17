Rescuers arrive to search for two people trapped in Guanglong coal mine in Guizhou province after an explosion claimed the lives of 14 miners. Photo: Weibo
China

Chinese coal mine blast leaves 14 dead and two missing

  • Explosion in Guizhou province comes days after five miners in Sichuan were killed and 13 trapped by flooding
  • State Council ordered ‘special crackdown’ on mine safety last month
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:38pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Rescuers arrive to search for two people trapped in Guanglong coal mine in Guizhou province after an explosion claimed the lives of 14 miners. Photo: Weibo
About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Flood at Chinese coal mine kills four, leaves 14 trapped

  • Incident in Sichuan province happened on Saturday as 347 people were working underground, state television reports
  • Seven people died in a gas explosion at the same mine in 2013
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 11:13pm, 15 Dec, 2019

About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
