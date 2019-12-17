Rescuers arrive to search for two people trapped in Guanglong coal mine in Guizhou province after an explosion claimed the lives of 14 miners. Photo: Weibo
Chinese coal mine blast leaves 14 dead and two missing
- Explosion in Guizhou province comes days after five miners in Sichuan were killed and 13 trapped by flooding
- State Council ordered ‘special crackdown’ on mine safety last month
Topic | China Society
About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
Flood at Chinese coal mine kills four, leaves 14 trapped
- Incident in Sichuan province happened on Saturday as 347 people were working underground, state television reports
- Seven people died in a gas explosion at the same mine in 2013
Topic | China Society
