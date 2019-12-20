US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US and China to sign phase one trade pact in early January, Steven Mnuchin says
- Agreement will not be subject to any renegotiation and is already on paper and translated, US Treasury secretary adds
- Mnuchin says increased Chinese purchases will add half percentage point to US economic growth in next two years
Topic | US-China trade war
