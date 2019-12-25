US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he and Xi Jinping will sign US-China trade deal

  • US president says he and Chinese leader will hold signing ceremony ‘when we get together’
  • Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had earlier said that phase one agreement would be signed by representatives from both countries in early January
Reuters

Updated: 1:17am, 25 Dec, 2019

