US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he and Xi Jinping will sign US-China trade deal
- US president says he and Chinese leader will hold signing ceremony ‘when we get together’
- Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had earlier said that phase one agreement would be signed by representatives from both countries in early January
Topic | Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AP