Contingency plans and “red lines” differ by person and family, but many have had difficult discussions with a partner or family back home about what to do. Illustration: Henry Wong
Stay or go? Hong Kong’s protest crisis raises career doubts for expats
- Half a year has passed since the city erupted into turmoil, exposing divisions over its future
- In a new series, the South China Morning Post looks at the risks and rewards foreign professionals see in Hong Kong after a summer of unrest
