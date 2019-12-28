China’s economic figures have been greeted with scepticism due to the wide disparity between provincial and national GDP. Photo: Reuters
China tries to quell doubts about growth figures with new measures to stop local officials inflating statistics
- New measures for recording data set to come into force next year in hope of tackling notorious anomaly where combined provincial GDP figures exceeded the national total
- In the past local officials have been accused of inflating their figures to boost their chances of getting promotion but now provincial totals will be calculated by the central statistics bureau
