China’s economic figures have been greeted with scepticism due to the wide disparity between provincial and national GDP. Photo: Reuters
China

China tries to quell doubts about growth figures with new measures to stop local officials inflating statistics

  • New measures for recording data set to come into force next year in hope of tackling notorious anomaly where combined provincial GDP figures exceeded the national total
  • In the past local officials have been accused of inflating their figures to boost their chances of getting promotion but now provincial totals will be calculated by the central statistics bureau
Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Dec, 2019

