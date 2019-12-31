Since late August, the S&P 500 has gained 14 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China

Investors to guard against inflation as global growth is predicted for 2020

  • Signs that a recession in the US isn’t in the cards next year, a BlackRock investment strategist says
  • The sentiment is a departure from the one dominating most of 2019, when geopolitical uncertainties like the US-China trade war were front and centre
Topic |   Investing
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Since late August, the S&P 500 has gained 14 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12 per cent. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein is an award-winning business journalist with 20 years of experience. She joined the Post in 2017, after a decade based in the US reporting for The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. She was part of the Time Magazine team that won the Henry R. Luce Award, breaking the China SARS story.