The new Chinese American Museum in Washington is having soft openings before it formally launches. Photo: Chinese American Museum
Number of Chinese-American museums in US grows as community gains in prominence
- Institutions grappling with how best to tell the story of Chinese in the United States, especially amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington
- ‘We realised there was no such museum in DC, this land of museums,’ says executive director of new opening in US capital
Topic | Chinese overseas
The new Chinese American Museum in Washington is having soft openings before it formally launches. Photo: Chinese American Museum