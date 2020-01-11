Beijing has used hacking and false news stories, bots and falsified social media accounts to undercut adversaries and spread disinformation. Photo: Shutterstock
West studies Beijing’s disinformation campaign in Taiwan looking for clues into its cyber playbook
- Beijing employs many instruments to nudge Taiwanese voters into supporting pro-Chinese candidates under its long-term goal of reclaiming the island
- ‘If you want to understand what Russia is doing, you watch Ukraine. If you want to understand what China’s doing, you watch Taiwan,’ says a cybersecurity expert
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
