US President Donald Trump, surrounded by business leaders and administration officials, prepares to sign a memorandum on intellectual property tariffs on hi-tech goods from China at the White House in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
China

US won’t cut more China tariffs until after presidential election

  • Review period gives Washington time to verify Beijing’s adherence to terms of phase one trade deal
  • Trump will be able to keep existing levies in place until after voters decide whether he should get second term
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:20am, 15 Jan, 2020

