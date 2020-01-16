US President Donald Trump’s administration moved in May to restrict US companies from doing business with Huawei. Photo: AFP
China

Huawei ‘not a chess piece’ in US-China trade deal, Steven Mnuchin says

  • Issue of Chinese telecoms firm’s access to US markets will be dealt with separately as national security issue, US Treasury Secretary adds
  • Huawei will not be part of phase one trade agreement, or any subsequent phase
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:31am, 16 Jan, 2020

