Wuhan Disease Control and Prevention Centre said transmission within communities was believed to be taking place. Photo: Simon Song
Wuhan coronavirus is full-blown community epidemic, Chinese health authorities say
- Epidemic is ongoing in Wuhan and further spread is almost certain, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says
- Over half of patients assessed had no contact with people already infected or the seafood market where the outbreak was discovered
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Wuhan Disease Control and Prevention Centre said transmission within communities was believed to be taking place. Photo: Simon Song