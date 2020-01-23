Wuhan Disease Control and Prevention Centre said transmission within communities was believed to be taking place. Photo: Simon Song
China

Wuhan coronavirus is full-blown community epidemic, Chinese health authorities say

  • Epidemic is ongoing in Wuhan and further spread is almost certain, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says
  • Over half of patients assessed had no contact with people already infected or the seafood market where the outbreak was discovered
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:02pm, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wuhan Disease Control and Prevention Centre said transmission within communities was believed to be taking place. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.