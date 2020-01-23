The Macau government has rolled out a scheme to give residents and workers of the casino hub 10 face masks every 10 days for 8 patacas (US$1). Photo: AFP
Macau confirms second patient infected with Chinese coronavirus

  • Casino hub’s second patient, a 66-year-old male tourist, arrived from Wuhan at 4pm on Wednesday
  • Macau Tourism Board cancels all Lunar New Year celebrations and rolls out scheme to give residents pack of face masks for US$1
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 3:32pm, 23 Jan, 2020

