The Macau government has rolled out a scheme to give residents and workers of the casino hub 10 face masks every 10 days for 8 patacas (US$1). Photo: AFP
Macau confirms second patient infected with Chinese coronavirus
- Casino hub’s second patient, a 66-year-old male tourist, arrived from Wuhan at 4pm on Wednesday
- Macau Tourism Board cancels all Lunar New Year celebrations and rolls out scheme to give residents pack of face masks for US$1
