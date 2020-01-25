Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump signing the phase-one trade agreement at the White House in Washington on January 15. Even with the deal now done, American businesses remain unsure whether to invest in China. Photo: Xinhua
A roadshow’s memo to US companies: China is still open for business
- Even with a phase-one trade deal in place, traditional diplomatic and business channels have been reined in or compromised
- ‘There must be an information channel that’s current and reliable,’ an organiser of corporate presentations says
Topic | US-China trade war
