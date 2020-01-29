US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaking at a news conference Tuesday on the coordinated public health response to the Chinese coronavirus. He was flanked by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, and National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
China

China coronavirus: Washington asks Beijing for permission to send health team to China

  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he ‘hopes the Chinese government will take us up on our offer’
  • Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director says agency seeks data concerning the transmission of the disease
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:03am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaking at a news conference Tuesday on the coordinated public health response to the Chinese coronavirus. He was flanked by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, and National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.