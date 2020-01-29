US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaking at a news conference Tuesday on the coordinated public health response to the Chinese coronavirus. He was flanked by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, and National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
China coronavirus: Washington asks Beijing for permission to send health team to China
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he ‘hopes the Chinese government will take us up on our offer’
- Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director says agency seeks data concerning the transmission of the disease
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
